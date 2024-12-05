A man tried to enter Salman Khan's shooting set. When he was stopped by the actor's security, he threatened them with Lawrence Bishnoi's name.

A man, claiming himself to be a Salman Khan fan, illegally entered the shooting set of the actor on Tuesday. When he was stopped by Khan's security team, he tried to threaten them and said, "Bishnoi ko bulau kya? (Should I call Lawrence Bishnoi?)." The man was immediately taken into custody and sent to Shivaji Park police station for questioning.

Bishnoi has been threatening Salman for past many months. The gangster has stated that he wants to kill the superstar for taking revenge from him for poaching a deer. Khan had allegedly hunted down a blackbuck, the animal considered sacred by the Bishnoi community, in 1998 during the filming of Sooraj Barjatya's family drama Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Salman is busy shooting his upcoming film Sikandar. The actor takes out time from his busy schedules to host Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on Bigg Boss 18 also. Sikandar marks Salman's union with Tamil director AR Murugadoss, who had made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan-starrer blockbuster Ghajini in 2008.

Apart from Khan, Sikandar features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. The highly anticipated action film is slated to release in theatres in March 2025 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Khan's last release was YRF Spy Universe film Tiger 3, which hit theaters on Diwali 2023 and grossed Rs 460 crore at the global box office.

