Lawrence Bishnoi's gang member arrested for alleged involvement in plot to kill Salman Khan,

A court at Panvel in Maharashtra on Friday remanded a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, arrested for alleged involvement in a conspiracy to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan, in four-day police custody.

Sukha alias Sukhbir Balbir Singh, the accused, was arrested from Panipat in Haryana by a Navi Mumbai police team two days ago. He would also be interrogated in connection with the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, officials had said.

On April 24 this year, Navi Mumbai Police registered a case against 18 identified and other unidentified members of the Bishnoi gang for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill Salman Khan at his farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai.

The development followed a firing outside the actor's Bandra residence in Mumbai by Bishnoi gang members. Before Sukhbir, Navi Mumbai Police had arrested Bishnoi gang members Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap alias Nahvi, Gaurav Bhatia, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna, Rizwan Khan alias Javed, and Deepak Hawa Singh alias John.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

