Lauren Gottlieb discussed her sabbatical, what made her quit films when she was getting several offers, and also reflects road ahead for her second stint. Lauren also shares her thoughts about Nora Fatehi. Talks about comparison and competition with her.

Actress-dancer Lauren Gottlieb (known for the ABCD franchise) returns to Mumbai after marrying Tobias Jones, and she's geared up for her second stint as an actor. American-born Lauren started her journey in India by playing the female lead in ABCD (2013). The success of ABCD led Lauren to do a few other movies, including ABCD 2, Welcome To Karachi, and even debut in Punjabi cinema with Ambarsariya (2016), paired opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Though Lauren was busy with movies, TV shows, including Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa (Season 6, 8), and music videos, she decided to take a break, and in 2017, she went to the United States to get formal training from an acting school.

Years pass by, post-COVID, Lauren decided to restart, and now she's returned to Mumbai for her new stint. Lauren joins DNA India for an exclusive conversation, discussing the challenges she might face in her second stint, including comparison with Nora Fatehi.

Lauren Gottlieb calls Mumbai 'her home' and 'safest place'

An elated Nora Fatehi expresses gratitude towards Mumbai city, the love she got from the film industry, and how safe she feels in Aamchi Mumbai. "This year I was busy with my tour, did 6 shows across India in different states within 2.5 weeks, and I hit my home in Arizona, but it didn't feel like home. I went to Los Angeles, and didn't get that feeling. I went to London, to my husband's place, which felt like home, but still... Then I landed here (Mumbai), and I felt like 'I've returned to my home'. I grew up here. I became an adult here. I worked, loved, and praised here. So Bombay is definitely home, and I believe it's also the safest place."

Lauren Gottlieb on comparison with Nora Fatehi

Lauren made her mark in 2013 with Prabhu Deva-starrer ABCD. A year later, Nora Fatehi, a Canadian dancer, entered Bollywood with the movie Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Over the years, Nora made a place for herself. Whereas by 2018, Lauren went back to the States to sharpen her skills and spent time with family. Ask her if she might face competition from Nora, Lauren says, "When I think about the whole country, there are so many talented people out there, and if you are going to pit two girls against each other. It's the weirdest thing. Why are you pitting two people against each other? There are so many talented people out there."

Nora Fatehi wouldn't exist if Lauren Gottlieb hadn't taken a sabbatical

Lauren agrees that if she hadn't taken a sabbatical, her career would have flourished in Bollywood. "If I had stayed (active in Bollywood), it would have been great, I'm sure. It would have been different." Ask her if she believes that Nora wouldn't exist if she hadn't taken the break. "Maybe, I've heard that. But I chose this (break). I always followed my heart, and in that phase, I thought to give it a break. To go back to my family, find love, get married, and become a woman. I don't care about the noise."

Lauren supports Nora

Lauren praises Nora Fatehi and acknowledges the hard work she put in to make a career in India. "She's beautiful, stunning. What she has created here is so great. I've watched her growth, and she has my full support. She's doing great. I've chosen my path." Lauren concludes by informing that she will be busy with her tour and meetings for potential film projects.