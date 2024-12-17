Laughter Chefs will soon be returning with its second season, and we got confirmed names of the first couple contestants.

The cooking show Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment was quite a revelation on Indian television. The mixture of comedy with a dash of cooking made the show extremely popular. Apart from the unique concept, the credit for success also goes to the ensemble cast, including Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, Kashmera Shah, Nia Sharma, Bharti Singh and Masterchef Harpal Singh.

The reception to the first season inspired the makers to come up with the second season. Yes, Laughter Chefs Season Two is happening, and the channel has confirmed popular names who will be part of the show. From the previous, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will be returning to Season Two. No one contestant from the previous season is being confirmed yet. However, the new season will have new faces. This time, popular personalities like Abhishek Kumar, Abdu Rozik and Rubina Dilaik will be participating in the show as the participants.

In the previous season, the media was called for a special episode, and Simran Singh from DNA India asked an interesting question to Bharti Singh.

Laughter Chefs premiered on Colors TV on June 1, 2024, and it the first season was concluded on October 4, 2024. In 36 episodes, twelve participants in six pairs participated in the series. The participants were Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra, Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Reem Sameer Shaikh, Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek, and Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri.

Laughter Chefs Season 2 will premiere in 2025, but the date hasn't been announced yet. Most probably, the show will replace Bigg Boss 18 which will be in February 2025.

