Latest video of Nitara with dad Akshay Kumar goes VIRAL, netizens say this

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Ram Setu star Akshay Kumar was spotted with his daughter Nitara, the actor was seen walking holding her hands. The video of the same is now going viral on social media. Netizens called Nitara ‘very pretty and cute.’

Celebirty photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video of the actor walking with his daughter on social media. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Akshay Kumar takes daughter Nitara for a movie treat.” In no time, the netizens started commenting on it, one of them wrote, “Nitara is so pretty.” The second one said, “wow so cute beautiful and akki sir always rock yeah.” The third person mentioned, “Why are you videoing the kid, she clearly doesn't like it.” The fourth one said, “so cute.”

Recenlty, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna recently hosted a fun birthday party for their daughter Nitara on her 10th birthday, on September 25. It was a house party to which all her friends were invited. Sharing the videos and photos from the birthday party, Twinkle wrote, “And just like that she turns 10. Our home is a mess but our hearts are full. Happy birthday my bright, beautiful baby!” Bollywood stars including Bobby Deol and Tahira Kashyap also reacted to the post. Bobby wrote, “happy happy birthday.” Tahira Kashyap commented, “Happiness always.” Huma Qureshi dropped hearts under the post.

Earlier, while speaking to Yahoo, Twinkle talked about her daughter and said, “I think she (Nitara) is very young and she should get her privacy. I don’t really put up pictures of my son Aarav. As parents, we try to keep them away from the limelight until they understand the consequences and learn to handle themselves.”

Meanwhile, Twinkle is currently enrolled at the esteemed Goldsmiths, University of London. She shared a video of Akshay Kumar visiting her university last month. He arrived as she said he would, and she subsequently looked into what she was doing at the academy.

Also read: Ram Setu star Akshay Kumar celebrates Dhanteras with Twinkle Khanna, actress calls it 'best time of year'