Latest Bollywood News: Vicky Kaushal on dating rumours with Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday praises Vijay Deverakonda & more

1. Sidharth Malhotra to play double role in Hindi remake of Tamil film 'Thadam'

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film is Shershaah which is releasing this year. It was also reported that he has a social comedy film alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh directed by Inder Kumar. According to the latest reports in Mumbai Mirror, Sidharth has signed one more project which is touted to be a thriller film. The speculations were rife that the actor will star in the Hindi remake of the Tamil flick titled Thadam.

2. 'Important that I guard good things': Vicky Kaushal once again addresses dating rumours with Katrina Kaif

Now during an interaction with Mid Day, Vicky opened up on paparazzi clicking Katrina and him at several instances together. He stated, "I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That's fair. But it's completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It's important to me that I guard the good things."

3. Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma starrer a remake of Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern'?

In his forthcoming film, Salman Khan will once again play the role of a cop but a Sikh with a turban and heavy bearded look. In the film, the superstar will star alongside his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma and this will be their first outing as actors on the big screen. Sharma will be seen playing the role of a North Indian gangster in the flick and they both will be pitted against each other.

4. 'Vijay Deverakonda is kind, smart, well-spoken, knows how to hold conversation': Ananya Panday on 'Fighter' co-star

Now during an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Ananya opened up about the film. She stated, "My character is quite like the real me. I think young girls will be able to relate to her cute, funny and charming personality. I am working on my Telugu too, learning a few words every day on the set. I will try to dub for myself in as many languages as possible."

5. Ajay Devgn's version of 'selfie' leaves Kajol in splits

On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, Kajol took to her Instagram page and shared a photo clicked by Ajay. However, it was the Gupt actor's caption which caught everyone's attention. She wrote, "Me: Baby let's take a selfie na. Hubby: Go sit there I will take it. Me: Selfie means both of us together and someone in the pic clicks it." She concluded by writing, "His answer".