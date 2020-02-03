Latest Bollywood News: Shakira, JLo iconic Superbowl performance, Tiger Shroff unveils 'Baaghi 3' poster & more

Today in trending Bollywood news, the day started with an iconic and historical performance of two of the biggest stars Shakira Mebarak and Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl halftime show. The duo shared the stage and had everyone talking about their show.

On the other hand, the makers of Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship was released by the makers and audiences were appreciative of the terrific performance by Vicky Kaushal who is the lead star of the film. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff took to his social media account and shared the first look poster of the next installment of his superhit franchise Baaghi and Disha Patani responded to question about her relationship with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff.

Arjun Kapoor, too, in a rather emotional post, paid tribute to his mother Mona Kapoor on her birth anniversary. Arjun shared a close relationship with his mother who had passed away a few years back after a long and hard battle with cancer.

1. Super Bowl LIV: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira bring Latina star power during halftime show

Latin artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin, in addition to Lopez's 11-year-old daughter, appeared as surprise guests in an extravaganza that signalled its Latin American influences from the onset, when Shakira greeted the stadium audience in Spanish with "Hola, Miami."

2. 'Baaghi 3' new poster: Tiger Shroff as Ronnie is set to fight 'his greatest battle'

Tiger Shroff's next release is the third instalment of his Baaghi franchise. This Ahmed Khan directorial is titled Baaghi 3 and the shooting for the same has been happening since last year. In the action flick, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen as the female lead opposite Tiger. Apart from them, Baaghi 3 also has Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles. Moreover, Jackie Shroff will be seen as Tiger's onscreen father too.

3. Wish we had more time together: Arjun Kapoor gets emotional on wishing mom on birth anniversary

It's Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor's mother Mona Shourie's birth anniversary today. It was in 2012 when she passed away after a long battle with cancer. The same year Arjun made his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade and he was all of 25. Today, on her birth anniversary, Arjun shared a throwback photo with his mom and penned an emotional note. In the photo, Mona is seen all smiles and clapping while cutting a cake and Arjun is standing beside her.

4. 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' Trailer: Vicky Kaushal is surrounded by evil spirits including Bhumi Pednekar's

The trailer for Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is out. The horror flick stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles and it's their first outing in this genre. The posters and the teasers which were unveiled since last year intrigued the masses. In the trailer, we see a huge ship named Sea-Bird getting stranded at Juhu beach in Mumbai. Vicky plays the surveying officer of the ship and dares to enter the ship alone.

5. Here's what Disha Patani had to say when asked about rumoured beau Tiger Shroff

The gossip mills work overtime when the rumoured couple is spotted at lunch dates or parties thrown by friends or even commenting on each other's Instagram. Disha and Tiger are often inquired by the media to disclose their status, but, the calm Disha who usually manages to dodge these questions, this time, in an interview, hit back saying, "What relationship?" which makes us wonder if everything is alright between the two.