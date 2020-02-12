Latest Bollywood News: Sana Khan accuses Melvin Louis of cheating, Ananya Pandey cast opposite Vijay Deverakonda & more

Today in trending Bollywood news, Netizens were convinced that Oscar-winning Parasite is copied from a Vijay starrer Tamil film which had released in 1999 titled Minsara Kinna. On the other hand, Ananya Pandey was roped in to lay the lead role opposite Vijay Deverakonda in his Bollywood debut film.

In other news, Kamya Punjabi opened up about her private wedding with Shalabh Dang saying that she didn't want the ceremony to be a typical affair and Sana Khan, in an interview, confirmed her break-up with choreographer Melvin Louis, accusing him of cheating. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal enters the Bigg Boss house and appoints Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra to freak out fellow housemates.

1. Not Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday finalised to play female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda in his Bollywood debut

Ananya Panday is on a signing spree currently. The actor starred in two movies in her debut year - Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Currently, she is shooting for Khaali Peeli in which she is paired opposite Ishaan Khatter. Now, as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Ananya has been finalised to play the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda in his Bollywood debut film. It's a mixed martial arts-heavy action film and Vijay started shooting for it in January this year.

2. 'Bigg Boss 13': Vicky Kaushal appoints Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra to freak out fellow contestants with 'Bhoot'

The Bigg Boss 13 house has borne witness to some eerie moments, be it in the form of contestants’ personal experience or through pranks. It was now time for them to experience some real chills. To give them a spine-chilling experience, actor Vicky Kaushal enters the house in the upcoming episode. He promises to freak out contestants out by introducing them to Bhoot, his upcoming movie which is titled Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship.

3. 'Started hearing tales of his philandering ways from others': Sana Khan accuses Melvin Louis of cheating on her

Choreographer Melvin Louis who became a household name with his viral dance videos has been dating Sana Khan is in the news for wrong reasons now. Yes, Sana and Melvin have broken up and she has accused him of cheating on her. The couple has been in a relationship for a year now and now they have parted ways. Sana revealed that issues have been brewing up after they were together for eight months.

4. Netizens think Oscar winning 'Parasite' is copied from 1999 Tamil film

The night of the 92nd Academy Awards was one to remember not only for its red carpet bonanza but also for some pleasantly happy winners including Joaquin Phoenix winning the Oscar for the 'best actor' for Joker and Korean drama Parasite creating history by winning the 'best picture' and also the 'best screenplay' award. Netizens and fans from around the world have been celebrating this win which is doubly important as culturally it is a very powerful win for non-English movies.

5. 'Didn't want it to be typical affair where newlyweds stand on stage': Kamya Panjabi on private wedding with Shalabh Dang

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor Kamya Panjabi finally tied the knot with longtime beau Shalabh Dang in an intimate ceremony on February 10, 2020. The couple has been dating for a year now and entered marital bliss. Both Kamya and Shalabh have a daughter and a son respectively from their previous marriages and now they have completed their family. The newlyweds also hosted a grand reception on Wednesday evening in Mumbai.