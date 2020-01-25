Latest Bollywood News: Salman, Aamir's condolences to Vinay Sinha, 'Street Dancer 3D' beats 'Panga' at Box Office & more

Today in trending Bollywood news, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan paid condolences to 'Andaz Apna Apna' producer Vinay Sinha. 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Panga' also released in theatres and the Box Office reports claim that Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's film has overpowered Kangana Ranaut starring movie.

Last night, Television actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide and a case of accidental death was registered by the police. On the other hand, Disha Patani got candid ahead of her upcoming movie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's release.

Sejal Sharma, most remembered for her role in the Television show 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji', committed suicide. A suicide note which was recovered stated that she took the extreme step due to personal reasons. The police thus registered a case of accidental death.

Actors Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi's film 'Street Dancer 3D' released in theatres on Friday alongside Kangana Ranaut-Jassie Gill's 'Panga'. Varun's movie worked well at the Box Office and 'Panga' could not beat its collections.

Like always, Ranveer Singh's funky outfit came to the limelight before he unveiled the first look from his upcoming movie 83. Kabir Khan, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Kapil Dev and other stars are currently attending the event in Chennai.

While talking about collaborating with Salman Khan again after 'Bharat' for 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', Disha Patani stated that her character and the role lured her into doing the movie.

'Andaz Apna Apna' producer Vinay Sinha breathed his last on Friday night. While the reasons for his demise are not yet clear, both superstar Khans Salman and Aamir shared condolences to his family.