Latest Bollywood News: Manoj Muntashir bans award shows, Ranveer Singh trolled & more

Boney Kapoor spoke about the child he is closest to and Arjun Kapoor comes second, can you guess the first one? Furthermore, he revealed that his relationship with Salman Khan is now a strained one.

Taapsee Pannu had a 'befitting reply' once again, this time it was for being called 'female Ayushmann Khurrana'. The actress spoke about the same after winning the Filmfare award.

Remember how Saif Ali Khan received flak recently after he spoke about his 'concept of India'? The actor has responded to the same by stating that his job is to unite people.

Manoj Muntashir's 'Teri Mitti' from 'Kesari' failed to bag the best lyrics award at Filmfare 2020. Angered by it, he has vowed to boycott all award shows.

Ranveer Singh wore a gold outfit while he was going to Filmfare Awards 2020. The actor was trolled heavily for his unique outfit yet again.