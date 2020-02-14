Latest Bollywood News: 'Laal Singh Chadha' new poster unveiled, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha refute wedding rumours & more

In today's Bollywood news, 'Laal Singh Chadha's new poster featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan was unveiled and Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha refuted their wedding rumours; take a look at all other top stories of the day

Priyanka Chopra got nostalgic and went back to the time when she was crowned Miss World 2000. She shared a photo of herself with the crown and wrote a beautiful note with it.

Aamir Khan unveiled the first look poster of Kareena Kapoor Khan from his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chadha'. He went on to mention that he would love to romance her in every film, not only their Christmas release.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding has been the talk of the town for quite some time. Now the actor's uncle Anil Dhawan also went on to clarify that the family is waiting for it to happen.

Wendell Rodricks shocked everyone with his death a few days back. He had recently been in news for criticizing Priyanka Chopra's outfit. Her mother Madhu Chopra had spoken on Priyanka's behalf then, and now after Wendell's death, Madhu also went on to clarify that the two do not hold any grudges against the late fashion designer.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding news made headlines a day back. The two actors now got sarcastic as they clarified that no wedding is on the cards, at least for now.