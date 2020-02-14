Latest Bollywood News: 'Laal Singh Chadha' new poster unveiled, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha refute wedding rumours & more

Headlines

Opposition alliance INDIA likely to postpone third meeting to September; here why

Manipur: Tribals in state reach out to Opposition alliance INDIA, seek President's rule

Kamaal R Khan mocks Rajinikanth's personality, education; netizens brutally troll him: 'Haisiyat mein reh...'

Meet the richest Indian in UK with Rs 3,69,760 crore net worth, know about his business empire

'Feel bad seeing Kavya like that on TV...': Superstar Rajinikanth urges SRH to bring in good players for IPL

Opposition alliance INDIA likely to postpone third meeting to September; here why

Kamaal R Khan mocks Rajinikanth's personality, education; netizens brutally troll him: 'Haisiyat mein reh...'

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Top 10 most beautiful female footballers

AI imagines Marvel superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

10 indoor exercises for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Kamaal R Khan mocks Rajinikanth's personality, education; netizens brutally troll him: 'Haisiyat mein reh...'

Meet Gehana Vasisth, actress once who faked her own death, was allegedly threatened to act in erotic show because...

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Latest Bollywood News: 'Laal Singh Chadha' new poster unveiled, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha refute wedding rumours & more

In today's Bollywood news, 'Laal Singh Chadha's new poster featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan was unveiled and Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha refuted their wedding rumours; take a look at all other top stories of the day

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 14, 2020, 05:53 PM IST

Today in trending Bollywood news, the new 'Laal Singh Chadha' poster featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Aamir Khan has been unveiled. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal also went on to refute all rumours of their wedding, which made rounds of the internet a day back.

In other news, Priyanka Chopra got nostalgic and relived the moment when she was crowned Miss World in 2000. Meanwhile, her mother Madhu Chopra went on record to talk about how she reacted on hearing the news of Wendell Rodricks' passing away a few days back. Varun Dhawan's uncle Anil Dhawan also went on to open up about Varun and Natasha Dalal's wedding.

 

1. 'It feels like just yesterday I was living this dream': Priyanka Chopra shares throwback photo from Miss World 2000

Priyanka Chopra got nostalgic and went back to the time when she was crowned Miss World 2000. She shared a photo of herself with the crown and wrote a beautiful note with it.

2. 'Wish I could romance you in every film': Aamir Khan unveils Kareena Kapoor Khan's first look from 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan unveiled the first look poster of Kareena Kapoor Khan from his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chadha'. He went on to mention that he would love to romance her in every film, not only their Christmas release.

3. 'We all want it to happen': Anil Dhawan opens up on nephew Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding has been the talk of the town for quite some time. Now the actor's uncle Anil Dhawan also went on to clarify that the family is waiting for it to happen.

4. We hold no grudges against Wendell Rodricks: Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra

Wendell Rodricks shocked everyone with his death a few days back. He had recently been in news for criticizing Priyanka Chopra's outfit. Her mother Madhu Chopra had spoken on Priyanka's behalf then, and now after Wendell's death, Madhu also went on to clarify that the two do not hold any grudges against the late fashion designer.

5. Check out: Richa Chadha sarcastically refutes wedding rumours with Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding news made headlines a day back. The two actors now got sarcastic as they clarified that no wedding is on the cards, at least for now.

JRD Tata birth anniversary: When, where was India's first computer built? Know industrialist's connection

Will Ben Stokes come out of ODI retirement for World Cup 2023? Star all-rounder responds

Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows glimpse of perfect 'girls trip' as she shares dance video from her Bali vacation

Meet Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, Virat Kohli's elder sister, played important role in his success, is married to...

5.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to 'lead' Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar's latest flip-flop hurt BJP's 2024 poll prospects?

