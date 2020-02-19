Latest Bollywood News: Kishori Ballal dies, Deepika Padukone's 1st look from '83' unveiled & more

Today in trending Bollywood news, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Swades' co-star Kishori Ballal breathed her last at the age of 82 due to age-related illness. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh unveiled Deepika Padukone's look from his upcoming movie '83'.

Abhishek Bachchan has completed the first schedule of his upcoming film 'Bob Biswas'. The producer of the film, Shah Rukh Khan, is expected to make a cameo appearance in Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming movie 'Shershaah'. Tiger Shroff has also reportedly been roped in for 'Heropanti' sequel after 'Baaghi 3'.

Abhishek Bachchan shared a photo from the wrap up of the first schedule of his upcoming movie 'Bob Biswas'. The actor could be seen with the crew of the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan might have not made a movie announcement yet but the latest reports suggest that he would be part of Sidharth Malhotra's 'Shershaah'. The actor is also reportedly part of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starring film 'Brashmastra'.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is expected to be a part of 'Heropanti's sequel. The actor would start working on the movie after 'Baaghi 3' if the reports are anything to go by. Tiger made his debut in Bollywood with 'Heropanti'.

Ranveer Singh has unveiled the first look of his wife Deepika Padukone from his upcoming movie '83'. In the movie, Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone would be seen in a cameo appearance as his on-screen wife Romi Dev.

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Swades' co-star Kishori Ballal died at the age of 82. The superstar later took to Twitter and paid his condolences to her.