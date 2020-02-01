Latest Bollywood News: Jackie Shroff joins Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi', 'Takht' announcement teaser & more
Today in trending Bollywood news, Jackie Shroff has joined the cast of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starring film 'Sooryavanshi'. Later in the day, Karan Johar announced his upcoming directorial film 'Takht's release date with an announcement teaser.
Priyanka Chopra finally opened up on how she held her Grammys 2020 gown together. On the other hand, a video of Kareena Kapoor Khan blowing a kiss to Sara Ali Khan has gone viral. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's clean-shaven look from the sets of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' made rounds of the internet.
1. Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh give life to 'Takht' first announcement teaser
The first announcement teaser of 'Takht' has been unveiled by Karan Johar. The teaser features the voiceovers by Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor.
2. 'I won't leave unless I'm super-secure': Priyanka Chopra on viral Grammy attire staying in place
Actress Priyanka Chopra opened up on the trick about how she kept her infamous Grammys 2020 dress in place.
3. 'Laal Singh Chaddha': Aamir Khan spotted in clean-shaven look with crew cut hairdo for Gurugram schedule
After sporting a beard for some time, Aamir Khan has gone clean-shaven. He was snapped shooting for his upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'.
4. VIDEO: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan set fashion goals, blow a kiss as they pose together
In a rare outing, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan were total fashion goals. However, more than that, it was a video of Kareena giving Sara a blowing kiss that has gone viral on the internet.
5. Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff: Rohit Shetty announces actor as part of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's 'Sooryavanshi'
Jackie Shroff received one of the cutest birthday surprises. The 'bindaas bhidu' was roped in for Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's 'Sooryavanshi'. Director Rohit Shetty announced the same, making one and all excited for the upcoming film even more now.