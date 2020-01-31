Latest Bollywood News: Deepika Padukone & Virat Kohli join 'Man Vs Wild', 'Thappad' trailer unveiled & more
In today's Bollywood news, Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli have been roped in for 'Man vs Wild' and Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' trailer was unveiled; take a look at all other top stories of the day
Today in trending Bollywood news, Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli are the latest guests on Bear Grylls' show 'Man vs Wild'. They would be coming to the show after Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' trailer was unveiled too.
Shabana Azmi too was discharged from the hospital. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan turned producer for Deepak Dobriyal and Sanjay Mishra's film 'Kaamyaab'. The teaser of Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship' was also unveiled in the day.
1. Shabana Azmi discharged from hospital, advised bed rest
Shabana Azmi has been discharged from Kokilaben hospital after intensive treatment. She was involved in a car accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 18. Shabana was travelling with her husband Javed Akhtar.
2. 'Thappad' trailer: Taapsee Pannu leads the fight against domestic violence and how!
Taapsee Pannu became the talking point after the trailer of Anubhav Sinha's movie 'Thappad' dropped on the internet. The character has been deemed an inspiration for every woman against domestic violence. The trailer has also been declared a slap to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Kabir Singh'.
3. 'Man vs Wild': Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli next guests after Akshay Kumar & Rajinikanth
Following Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth's footsteps, Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli are among the new guests who would join Bear Grylls in his show 'Man vs Wild'.
4. Shah Rukh Khan helps Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal be 'Kaamyaab'
Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment has turned producer for Deepak Dobriyal and Sanjay Mishra's upcoming film titled 'Kaamyaab'.
5. 'Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship': Not for faint-hearted! Vicky Kaushal follows bloody handprints in the terrifying teaser
Ahead of the trailer release, Karan Johar unveiled the teaser of Vicky Kaushal starring film 'Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship'. The teaser has Vicky come face-to-face with his fears.