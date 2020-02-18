Latest Bollywood News: 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' release date out, Taapsee-Tahir in 'Run Lola Run' remake & more

Today in trending Bollywood news, 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' has commenced in Abu Dhabi and the release date of the film was also announced. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin have been confirmed for the remake of 'Run Lola Run'.

Karan Johar quashed rumours of casting anybody for 'Student Of The Year 3'. The trailer of Kiara Advani starring 'Guilty' has been unveiled too. In the middle of it all, Akshay Kumar summarized his journey with 'Sooryavanshi' co-star Katrina Kaif in a picture.

After reports stated that Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz has been roped in for 'Student Of The Year 2', Karan Johar took to Twitter and clarified that no such thing is happening. The movie reportedly also marks the Bollywood debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan.

Akshay Kumar shared a picture of him and Katrina Kaif from the sets of 'Sooryavanshi'. According to him, the photo described his experience of shooting with the actress after nine long years.

The trailer of Kiara Advani starring crime thriller 'Guilty' was unveiled. She plays the role of a fearless college girl who is also a musician, if the trailer is anything to be believed.

The release date of Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari's 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' was announced. The cast has left for shooting in Abu Dhabi today.

The Hollywood film 'Run Lola Run' is the latest film to be remade in Hindi. Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin have been roped in to play the lead roles in the movie.