Latest Bollywood News: 'Bob Biswas' on floors, Will Smith's 'Bad Boys For Life'-Rohit's 'Sooryavanshi' crossover & more

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a glimpse from the first-day shooting of Shah Rukh Khan produced film 'Bob Biswas'. The movie is based on the popular character from Vidya Balan's 'Kahaani', directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Sujoy is back as the writer in 'Bob Biswas', which is helmed by Diya Ghosh.

The first poster of Bollywood movie 'Chhalaang' was unveiled. The Ajay Devgn produced film features actor Rajkummar Rao and actress Nushrat Bharucha in the lead roles. The first poster of this film sees Rajkummar as a sleepyhead.

Rohit Shetty is associated with the Hindi version of Hollywood actor Will Smith's 'Bad Boys For Life'. Rohit shared a promo video from the collaboration which featured Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar from the upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi' climax. More so, glimpses from Will's upcoming release 'Bad Boys For Life' trailer had the voiceover of 'Aaya Police'.

Director Kabir Khan directorial '83's new poster has been unveiled. In this poster, actor Pankaj Tripathi features as the real-life coach of 1983 World Cup, PR Man Singh.

Recent reports state that Kiara Advani is in talks with Ronnie Screwvala's production for actor Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movie, Sam Maneckshaw biopic.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut confirmed playing the role of an Air Force Pilot in the upcoming movie 'Tejas'. Confirming the news, Kangana said, "I've always wanted to play a soldier and have been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood."