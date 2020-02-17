Latest Bollywood News: AR Rahman's daughter responds to Taslima Nasreen, Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' announcement & more

Today in trending Bollywood news, AR Rahman's daughter finally responded to Taslima Nasreen's comment about feeling 'suffocated' looking at her burqa. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's upcoming project 'Tejas' was announced with a clean slate poster of the film.

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' might be preponed due to Ranveer Singh's upcoming film '83'. The latter remembered his wife Deepika Padukone in his speech while winning Filmfare Award 2020. News also came out that Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are shooting for their new song in Goa.

A day back, Taslima Nasreen took to Twitter stating that while she loves AR Rahman, seeing his daughter in a burqa made her feel 'suffocated'. Now, AR Rahman's daughter Khatija responded to the comment.

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan are currently in Goa. The two are completing the shoot for their romantic song from their upcoming movie 'Coolie No 1' there.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has gone on to announce her next project. She will be seen in 'Tejas'. The first look unveiled from the movie revealed that the actress plays the role of a fighter pilot.

In his speech at the Filmfare Awards 2020, Ranveer Singh spoke highly about Zoya Akhtar, Alia Bhatt and his wife Deepika Padukone. Ranveer said Deepika is his 'Laxmi' since he won the award once again.

It appears that Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' might be preponed by two days. One of the reasons for the same is to get more time before the release of Ranveer Singh's upcoming film '83', directed by Kabir Khan.