Latest Bollywood News: Anushka Shetty opens up on dating rumours; Neha Kakkar reveals truth about Aditya Narayan

Today, in trending Bollywood news, South actor Anushka Shetty broke her silence on dating rumours with a cricketer. It was reported that Anushka will soon tie the knot with her rumoured beau. In other top Bollywood news, ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani clarified his stand after he was accused of plagiarism.

In more trending Bollywood news, Neha Kakkar revealed that not her, but Aditya Narayan will be tying the knot soon to his long-time girlfriend. While Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar completed two years of togetherness.

Take a look at top Bollywood news of today below:

Dabboo Ratnani reveals Tabu's photoshoot inspiration behind Kiara Advani's concept after plagiarism claim

Dabboo Ratnani took to his Instagram page and cleared his side of the story after plagiarism row. He shared a throwback photo of Tabu shot by him and claimed that to be the inspiration behind the idea of Kiara Advani's concept for his calendar 2020.

Neha Kakkar drops truth bomb about Aditya Narayan and it will leave you surprised

Neha Kakkar, during a recent interaction with a daily, revealed that Aditya Narayan will be tying the knot this year with his long-time girlfriend.

Anushka Shetty FINALLY breaks silence on dating a cricketer

Anushka Shetty broke her silence on dating rumours with a cricketer. The South actor said that she will marry the guy of her parents' choice.

'730 not out': Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar complete two years of togetherness

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar completed two years of their relationship. The couple shared their photo on social media pages and wrote about the same.

Box Office Report Day 2: 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' witnesses huge jump; 'Bhoot Part One' shows limited growth

Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' showed minimal growth on Day 2 by minting Rs 5.50 crore approx. While Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan witnessed a huge jump on Saturday as it collected Rs 10.75 crore approx.