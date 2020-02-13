Latest Bollywood News: 'Angrezi Medium' trailer unveiled, 'The Big Bull' release date announced & more

Headlines

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says 'there's no difference between films and…'

Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts light to heavy rainfall tomorrow, check forecast

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, can Karan Johar show he still has his hold over box office? Experts decode

'Nothing will happen by change in name': Home Minister Amit Shah slams opposition alliance INDIA

Kuldeep Yadav opens up on his Team India snub, claims it is very 'normal'

DNA | ISIS's 'high profile' network in Maharashtra decoded

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

10 lessons by Gaur Gopal Das for success, wealth

9 superfoods to increase testosterone levels

9 Bollywood actors who played villains in South films 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

DNA | ISIS's 'high profile' network in Maharashtra decoded

Manipur: Centre asks CBI to probe Manipur horror video, wants trials outside state, 7 arrested

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, can Karan Johar show he still has his hold over box office? Experts decode

Bollywood

Latest Bollywood News: 'Angrezi Medium' trailer unveiled, 'The Big Bull' release date announced & more

In today's Bollywood news, Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium' trailer was unveiled and Abhishek Bachchan's 'The Big Bull' found a release date; take a look at all other top stories of the day

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 13, 2020, 07:38 PM IST

Today in trending Bollywood news, Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan's film 'Angrezi Medium's trailer was unveiled in the absence of the lead actor. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan announced the release date of his upcoming movie 'The Big Bull'.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding date too has been finalized. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor might have bagged another project produced by Karan Johar after he finishes work on 'Jersey'. Varun Dhawan also cleared the air after it was announced that he was at a roka when he visited Natasha Dalal's house.

 

1. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to tie the knot in June this year?

According to reports, the lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the nuptial knot. If the news is anything to go by, then they might have finalized a day in June for their wedding.

2. 'Angrezi Medium' trailer: Irrfan-Radhika Madan share unconditional love as father-daughter with heartwarming backdrop

The trailer of 'Angrezi Medium' was unveiled. While it was mainly based on Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan's father-daughter relationship, other actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia also made an impact in their smaller appearances.

3. 'The Big Bull': Abhishek Bachchan starrer produced by Ajay Devgn gets release date

Abhishek Bachchan had hinted that something big is coming up. Soon after he announced that his upcoming movie 'The Big Bull', produced by Ajay Devgn, has got a release date.

4. Varun Dhawan reacts to reports of 'roka' with Natasha Dalal post getting snapped with family at her house

After Varun Dhawan visited girlfriend Natasha Dalal's house, the media reported that he was there for roka. Varun later clarified that he visited her house since there was a birthday party there.

5. Post 'Jersey', Shahid Kapoor to star in action film produced by Karan Johar?

Shahid Kapoor has projects lined up after 'Kabir Singh'. He will next be seen in 'Jersey', however latest reports state that the actor will once again collaborate with Karan Johar for an action movie post that.

