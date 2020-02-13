Latest Bollywood News: 'Angrezi Medium' trailer unveiled, 'The Big Bull' release date announced & more

In today's Bollywood news, Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium' trailer was unveiled and Abhishek Bachchan's 'The Big Bull' found a release date; take a look at all other top stories of the day

According to reports, the lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the nuptial knot. If the news is anything to go by, then they might have finalized a day in June for their wedding.

The trailer of 'Angrezi Medium' was unveiled. While it was mainly based on Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan's father-daughter relationship, other actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia also made an impact in their smaller appearances.

Abhishek Bachchan had hinted that something big is coming up. Soon after he announced that his upcoming movie 'The Big Bull', produced by Ajay Devgn, has got a release date.

After Varun Dhawan visited girlfriend Natasha Dalal's house, the media reported that he was there for roka. Varun later clarified that he visited her house since there was a birthday party there.

Shahid Kapoor has projects lined up after 'Kabir Singh'. He will next be seen in 'Jersey', however latest reports state that the actor will once again collaborate with Karan Johar for an action movie post that.