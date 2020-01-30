Latest Bollywood News: Akshay, Sara, Dhanush's 'Atrangi Re' announced, 'Thappad' poster unveiled & more

Today in trending Bollywood news, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush made an announcement early in the morning. They are working together in the movie called 'Atrangi Re'. Sometime later, Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' poster was unveiled.

Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship' and Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' posters were also unveiled throughout the day. More so, Tanushree Dutta came out in the open about Ganesh Acharya, asking for the industry to boycott the choreographer.

"It's time Bollywood and the other Indian film industries boycott choreographer Ganesh Acharya completely," said Tanushree Dutta in a statement.

Taapsee Pannu unveiled the first poster of her upcoming movie 'Thappad'. Alongside she also revealed the plot of the film. Taapsee hinted that the movie is based on domestic violence.

Karan Johar unveiled the new posters from Vicky Kaushal-Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship'. The poster featured Vicky, who was being haunted by some ghosts.

New posters from Ajay Devgn's film 'Maidaan' have been unveiled. Ajay's football coach avatar comes to the forefront in both the posters which have been unveiled.

Aanand L Rai is back with an interesting new story. This time the movie features Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead roles. Dhanush and Sara have been paired as a couple in the movie. 'Atrangi Re' is slated to go on floors on March 1, 2020.