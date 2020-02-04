Latest Bollywood News: Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' gets new release date, Akshay Kumar to play antagonist in 'Dhoom 4' & more

Today in trending Bollywood news, the day started with Ayushmann Khurrana releasing a new song from his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan titled 'Mere liye tum kaafi ho'. On the other hand, former Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim penned down a long note on her social media profile regarding the freedom of expression and the plight of Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn who is currently basking in the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, announced a new release date for his film Maidaan and gossip mills had a piece of juicy news about Akshay Kumar who has been once again touted to play the antagonist in the next installment of Dhoom, however, there has been no confirmation regarding the same. Lastly, Alia Bhatt, in an interview, opened up how she always dreamt of buying a house in London and fulfilled it in 2018.

1. 'Why is it so easy to curtail our freedom of expression?': Zaira Wasim pens a long note on plight of Kashmiris

The Sky is Pink actor Zaira Wasim on Monday took to her Instagram page and penned a long note highlighting the plight of Kashmiris. The former actor, who rarely posts on social media wrote about how her home state and its residents are suffering. Posting a photo of a white flower, Zaira poured her heart out about Kashmiris, questioning why their voices are always silenced.

2. Dreamt of buying a house in London, did it in 2018: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has become one of the leading actors of Bollywood within a few years of her debut. The actor has been a part of several hit films and even won accolades for her incredible performances. Now during an interaction with Panache, Alia spoke at length about her investments and where she likes to spend her hard-earned money. The actor stated to the magazine, "I can live within a budget. I don’t spend that much. My chartered accountant often tells me, 'Why don’t you spend more?'"

3. 'Maidaan': Not November, Ajay Devgn's film will now release on THIS date

On January 30, 2020, Ajay Devgn took to his social media pages and unveiled new posters of his forthcoming film Maidaan along with the release date. The film was all set to hit the screens on November 27, 2020. Now, the actor-filmmaker announced a new release date within a week of the earlier announcement. Yes, Maidaan is now slated to release on December 11, 2020. Ajay announced along with two new posters.

4. 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' song 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho': Ayushmann Khurrana beautifully croons love ballad

New song from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is out and it's titled 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho'. The track is picturised on Ayushmann Khurrana, who is crooning it inside a recording studio. Along with that, we also see glimpses from the film where the multitalented actor is seen sharing cure chemistry with Jitendra Kumar. It's a love ballad with beautiful lyrics and applies to any kind of love people share between them.

5. 'Dhoom 4': Akshay Kumar ONCE AGAIN rumoured to play antagonist!

Rumours of Akshay Kumar being a part of Dhoom 4 has not stopped yet. Since last year, it is reported that after John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan, Akshay is likely to play the antagonist in the fourth instalment of Dhoom franchise. Now trade analyst Atul Mohan took to his Twitter page and speculated that Khiladi can indeed be in Dhoom 4. He tweeted, "A highly placed source has revealed that #AkshayKumar has been confirmed for #Dhoom4. Let's wait for an official announcement soon."