Late singer KK's son Nakul Krishna pens emotional note, says 'I'm being choked...'

Headlines

Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

'Aap se zyada balls khel gaya': Ishan Kishan trolls Ajinkya Rahane, compares him with West Indies No.11 - Watch

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Thyroid: 10 remedies for Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism

Food items Hrithik Roshan eats for a muscular body

10 superfoods that help fight diarrhea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Maharashtra: Shahnawaz Maksood Khan alias Baddo produced in Thane Court

Vivekananda Reddy murder case: CBI team reaches hospital in Kurnool to question YSRCP MP YS Anivash Reddy

DNA | Musk vs Mark: Will Zuckerberg's Threads beat Musk's Twitter?

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Late singer KK's son Nakul Krishna pens emotional note, says 'I'm being choked...'

KK's son Nakul Krishna took to social media and penned an emotional note, talking about how it took him a while to come to terms with what happened.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 07:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The untimely demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, who's popularly known as KK, left everyone in shock. It's been over 20 days since he passed away and it`s still hard to digest that he is no more.

On Tuesday, KK's son Nakul Krishna took to social media and penned an emotional note, talking about how it took him a while to come to terms with what happened. "Took me a while to come to terms with what happened 3 weeks ago. Even now the pain is physical, like I'm being choked, as though people are standing on my chest. I wanted to say something, share anything about my dad but I finally understood immobility in a state of shock. I finally comprehend true pain, I`ve only now realised the privilege you granted me, not the privilege of a comfortable life, I always knew I was blessed in that regard. The greatest privilege I ever had was the opportunity to witness you every day," he wrote.

He added, "So many people just wanted to see you once, be in your presence once, a half embrace would have them trembling. And here we were, being showered and inundated with your love every moment. I got to see your perspective on everything; how you treated people, how passionate you were about everything you did, especially singing. How generously you loved. Only focusing on the positives, and completely disregarding the negatives." Nakul shared that KK treated "me like an equal while simultaneously protecting and shielding me."

"Treating me like an adult in conversation but calling to check up on me as soon as I left the house. Trusting me wholly no matter what I decided, allowing me to be myself, hearing me out and changing your opinions based on what I told you, being the open-minded forward-thinking person that you were. People told me about their relationships with their fathers and I always found some things to be strange. It took me very long to realise that our relationship was the outlier," he wrote."You set the bar stupendously high, as a father, but more importantly as a friend. A fierce force of nature...mesmerising on stage and a magnanimous, selfless, cuddly cartoon at home constantly joking and playing around. The abyssal void that is left in your wake, not only in our hearts, but the hearts of millions is a testament to your brilliance. A bright brief brilliance that burned too bright too quickly.That impossible line, where the waves conspire, where they return. The place maybe you and I will meet again," he concluded.

On May 31 2022, KK fell ill while performing at Nazrul Manch in South Kolkata and had to be rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He was 53.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Meet IAS officer Tanu Jain, was once a doctor, cracked UPSC exam in third attempt, got AIR...

Blackpink's Jennie says she was 'scared to express' herself as K-pop star: 'There shouldn’t be a reason to judge'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

Chandrayaan-3 scripts new chapter in India's space odyssey: PM Modi after GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) lifts off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE