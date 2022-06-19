Headlines

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Delhi's flood news: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed; 4 shelters, 8 medical teams at service

Ratan Tata's dream car reborn with futuristic looks, SRK Designs' Tata Nano concept

Yamuna flooding in Delhi: Water flows back towards city, reaches near Supreme Court, water shortage looming

Late singer KK's daughter pens emotional note on Father's Day, says 'would take the pain of losing you....'

KK can be seen holding his kids on his back with a beautiful smile in the photos shared by his daughter Taamara on Father's Day.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 09:20 PM IST

On the occasion of Father’s Day, late singer KK’s daughter took to Instagram and penned a touching note. Taamara shared some unseen photos in which she can be seen playing with her late father.

In the first photo, KK can be seen holding his kids on his back with a beautiful smile. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “I would take the pain of losing you a 100 times, if it meant having you as my dad even for one second. Life is dark without you dad. You were the cutest most loving dad, who’d come home after a gig and wait to come lie down and give us cuddles.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She continued, “I miss you, I miss eating with you, I miss our laughing sessions, I miss our secret snacking rituals in the kitchen, I miss our farting competitions, I miss showing you my music and little voice note ideas, I miss your reaction dad. I miss holding your hand.”

She further added, “You made us feel so safe and happy and loved and lucky. You were the realness this world needed, and now that you’re gone, none of it feels real. But your unconditional love, has unknowingly prepared us to handle, even something like this. Your love is our strength.”

Read: Singer KK death: Last performance of iconic musician leave netizens emotional

“Me, Nakul and mumma are gonna work everyday to make you proud, and spread your energy, and we’re gonna be strong and take care of each other like you did. Happy Father’s Day to the bestestest dad in the whole universe Love you forever miss you everyday, umma, I know you’re here with us,” she concluded.

For the unversed,sSinger Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK passed away in Kolkata at the age of 53. The legendary singer was performing at Thakurpukur Vivekananda College, Kolkata for Nazrul Mancha fest. KK fell ill during a music performance of Ulta Danga Gurudas Mahavidyalaya. After falling ill, he returned to the hotel, and then he was taken to a private hospital near Diamond Harbour Road, and soon he was declared brought dead. 

