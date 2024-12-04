Sutapa Sikdar shared Babil Khan is 'almost in depression' due to constant comparisons with the late Irrfan Khan.

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan made his acting debut in the 2022 film Qala and starred in the movie Friday Night Plan and series The Railway Men in 2023. Now, his mother Sutapa Sikdar has shared that Babil is almost in depression due to constant comparisons with his late father.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Sutapa shared, "Babil pe bahut zyada pressure hai aur mujhe yeh thik nahin lagta! This pressure should not be there, Irrfan never had that pressure and when you don’t put any pressure on yourself, your individuality comes out. It’s not only about work but also about losing the father figure, almost depression mein hai! Usmein yeh stress and compression all the time. As a mother, I feel, ‘Please mere bachche ko chor do'. Also, he is very vulnerable and does not have a fighter's spirit! His father was very strong and so am I, but genetically kahin se to aaya hoga."

Drawing parallels with how Abhishek Bachchan is constantly compared with his legendary father Amitabh Bachchan, Sutapa added, "Like, Abhishek Bachchan did amazing work in I Want to Talk but wahi hai...comparisons with legendary Amitabh Bachchan have works against him. I feel Babil is going through a similar ordeal. I just hope he overcomes it soon."

Before making his acting debut, Babil worked as an assistant on Irrfan Khan's film Qarib Qarib Singlle. The 2017 romantic comedy featured Parvathy Thiruvothu as the female lead and was directed by Tanuja Chandra.

