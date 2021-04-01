Late actor Kader Khan's eldest son Abdul Quddus dies in Canada

Abdul Quddus was the late legendary actor and writer's son of his first wife.

In a tragic piece of news, late actor Kader Khan's eldest son Abdul Quddus died in Canada. The news was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani via an Instagram post. Quddus was the late legendary actor and writer's son of his first wife. The reason for Abdul Quddus' death is not yet known.

"Sad to inform that late actor Kader Khan's eldest son Abdul Quddus from his first wife expired at Canada. May Allah bless the departed soul. #kaderkhan," read Viral's Instagram post.



For the unversed, Kader Khan had also breathed his last in Canada at the age of 81 due to prolonged illness. The funeral of the veteran actor, who passed away on January 1, 2019 (India time), was held in Toronto.

The last rites were performed in the presence of a large number of people, including his three sons -- Abdul Quddus, Sarfaraz Khan and Shah Nawaz Khan -- in a mosque.

As an actor, Khan was seen in over 300 Bollywood films after his debut in the 1973 film 'Daag'. He was also a screenwriter for Bollywood films from the 1970s to 1999 and wrote dialogues for over 250 films. His unparalleled comic timing as an actor, and powerful dialogues as a screenwriter, made him a legend in his own right.

Kader Khan, who is mostly remembered for his notable works in 'Sharaabi', 'Lawaaris', 'Muqaddar Ka Sikander', 'Naseeb', 'Agneepath', 'Bol Radha Bol', 'Khoon Bhari Maang', 'Biwi Ho To Aisi', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Judwaa', 'Dulhe Raja' and 'Haseena Maan Jayegi', was laid to rest as he was buried at the crematorium in Canada.