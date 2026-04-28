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Late actor Bharat Kapoor's prayer meet to be held on this date in Mumbai

Bharat Kapoor passed away at the age of 80 years due to cardiac arrest on Monday, April 27. Here are the details about his prayer meet.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 28, 2026, 10:10 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Late actor Bharat Kapoor's prayer meet to be held on this date in Mumbai
Bharat Kapoor prayer meet (Photo credit: PTI)
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A prayer meet in memory of late actor Bharat Kapoor will be held on April 30 in Mumbai. According to his family, the prayer meet will be held at the North Indian Association, Mumbai, from 5 pm to 7 pm. Bharat Kapoor died on April 27 due to cardiac arrest. He was 80. His last rites were held in the Monday evening in the presence of family members and close friends.

As per the news agency ANI, his prayer meet invitation includes a photo of the late actor and reads, "Prayer Meet In Loving Memory Of Bharat Kapoor (15/10/1945 – 27/04/2026) A Remarkable Artist. A Graceful Soul. His Performances Will Live On, His Memories Will Live Forever In Our Hearts. Date: 30th April 2026, Time: 5:00 pm To 7:00 pm, Venue: Ground Floor, North Indian Association, Bhaudaji Road Extension, Near Sion Hospital, Sion, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400022. Please Join Us In Prayer And Remembrance. As We Celebrate The Life And Legacy Of Bharat Kapoor."

His close friend and actor Avtar Gill confirmed his demise on Monday when he told PTI, "I got a call from Bharat ji’s son Rahul saying that his father passed away around 3:00 pm due to cardiac arrest at his residence. He was unwell for three days. I’ve known him for more than 50 years. We did many plays and acted in films together. We were constantly in touch but for a week we didn’t speak to each other. For me it is like losing an elder brother, a mentor, and a friend. Family and close friends from the industry including Rakesh Bedi, director Ramesh Talvar, and theatre actors paid their last respects to him."

Bharat Kapoor began his acting journey in 1972 and built a career that lasted nearly four decades. He became known for his strong supporting parts and villain roles, earning respect in the industry for his steady performances. His most famous negative roles came in films like Barsaat, Aakhree Raasta, Noorie, Ram Balram, Inkaar and many others. The late actor is survived by wife Lopa and sons Rahul and Sagar. His daughter Kavita died a few years ago. 

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