Lata Mangeskhar's health critical, veteran singer put on ventilator

According to her doctor, the famed Indian vocalist Lata Mangeshkar's health has deteriorated once again. The Indian Nightingale has been put on a ventilator and is being monitored.

Lata Mangeshkar was taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital in January after testing positive for COVID-19.

ANI too confirmed the news and wrote, "Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors."

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors: Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital



On January 27, her family issued a statement that states that the singer has been kept off the ventilator and had been given a trial of extubation. It reads as, "Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a trial of extubation (off the invasive ventilator ) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of you for your prayers and good wishes." The statement was shared on the official Twitter handle of the Bharat Ratna awardee.

The 92-year-old singer was diagnosed with pneumonia caused by COVID-19. Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed "The Nightingale of India," began her successful singing career at the tender age of 13 in 1942, and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in many Indian languages.

The Melody Queen of India has received various prizes and accolades, including the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Dada Saheb Phalke Award, as well as numerous National Film Awards. She has also been awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

She has sung for all of Bollywood's leading heroines across the generations.