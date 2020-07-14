Lata Mangeshkar wishes speedy recovery to Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher's family

Lata Mangeshkar took to her Twitter page and replied to Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Abhishek Bachchan as they revealed about coronavirus scare in their families.

Wishes for the Bachchan family and Kher family have been pouring in on social media pages. For the uninitiated, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have been tested positive for coronavirus. While Anupam Kher revealed that his mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher, sister-in-law and niece have also been diagnosed with COVID-19. They announced the same on social media. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar replied to their tweets and wished them a speedy recovery.

Mangeshkar replied to Big B's tweet by writing, "Namaskar Amit ji. Aap aur Abhishek dono par bhagwan ki kripa hogi aur aap jald swasth hokar ghar aayenge aisa mujhe vishwas hai."

While to Anupam Kher, she tweeted, "Namaskar Anupam ji. Aap ki mata ji, bhai,bhabhi aur bhatiji ye sab jald swasth hojaayein aisi main ishwar se prarthna karti hun."

As Abhishek tweeted about Aishwarya and Aaradhya getting tested positive for coronavirus, the legendary singer wrote to him, "Namaskar Abhishek ji. Aap ke Pitaji,aap, Aishwarya ji aur Aaradhya jaldi swasth ho jaayein aisi main ishwar se prathana karti hun."

Earlier Senior Bachchan thanked his well-wishers for sending their prayers to him and his family. He tweeted, "T 3592 - It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me... I put my hands together and say... Thank you for your eternal love and affection."

He also wrote in Hindi, "प्रार्थनाओं, सद भावनाओं की मूसलाधार बारिश ने स्नेह रूपी बंधन का बांध तोड़ दिया है; बह गया, तर कर दिया मुझे इस अपार प्यार ने, मेरे एकाकी पन के अंधेरे को जो तुमने, प्रज्वलित कर दिया है व्यक्तिगत आभार मैं व्यक्त न कर पाउँगा, बस शीश झुकाके नत मस्तक हूँ मैं."