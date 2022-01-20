Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU, doctors urge fans to 'pray for her recovery'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, also known as ‘Nightingale of India’ and ‘Queen of Melody’, was diagnosed with mild symptoms of Covid-19 and pneumonia. She is admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Lata Ji's health is continuously being monitored in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). It's been more than a week since the Bharat Ratna recipient was admitted to the Mumbai hospital. Dr. Pratit Samdani, who is treating the 92-year-old star, shared her latest health update on Wednesday. While talking to the news agency ANI, she said, "Lata Ji is still in ICU, and we are trying our best to ensure she recovers soon." The doctor also said that there is a need for people to pray for her recovery.

"Lata Di is stable. Will come home after the doctors give the nod," Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, the spokesperson for Mangeshkar, also said in a statement shared with PTI on Wednesday. Two days ago, Mangeshkar's condition was reportedly said to be deteriorating and the spokesperson had then dubbed the news as false. While speaking with the same news agency, she said "It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home," Iyer had said.

On the professional front, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in different languages. The veteran singer was Indian cinema's highest honour Dadasaheb Phalke award in 1989. She has won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer thrice. She was the first recipient of the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 1959 and has won the coveted Black Lady four times.



(With inputs from PTI and IANS)