Trending#

Maharashtra

Ayodhya

Ayodhya Verdict

Kartarpur

PM Modi

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood


Lata Mangeshkar returns home after brief hospitalization

Lata Mangeshkar had been shifted to ICU after being admitted on November 11 mid-night


Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar admitted hospitalized, condition critical

, File Photo

Share

Written By

Edited By

Shaheen Irani

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Nov 11, 2019, 05:56 PM IST

Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar, was admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai in the early hours of Monday. She was hospitalized after the singer complained of breathing difficulty. DNA came to know that her situation is critical.

"Lata Mangeshkar was admitted at 1.30 am on November 11, 2019," a source informed us. The singer was shifted to Intensive Care Unit and was on ventilator support for a long time. She was receiving treatment under physician and intensivist Dr. Farokh E Udwadia, reported The Hindu.

A source told the daily that Lata had developed pneumonia and left ventricular failure. However now ANI reports that she is back home and is recovering. "Team of Lata Mangeshkar: Lata Mangeshkar had chest infection so she was taken to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai today. She is now back at her home and is recovering," tweeted the wire agency.

Lata Mangeshkar turned 90 on September 28. She had recently wished her niece Padmini Kolhapure good luck for her upcoming movie Panipat. Lata praised the look and wrote, "Namaskar. Meri bhaanji Padmini Kolhapure ek bahut acchi kalakar hai aur ab woh Panipat is film mein Gopika bai ka kirdaar nibha rahi hai. Main Padmini ko aashirwad deti hun aur Ashutosh aur unki team ko shubhkaamanayein deti hun."

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox