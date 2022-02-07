Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew Aadinath brings legendary singer’s ashes home, pics surface

Everyone was moved to tears by the news of Lata Mangeshkar's death. Her nephew was seen taking her ashes home after she was laid to rest with state honours last evening.

Take a look at the photos here-

Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar's younger sister, came to Instagram to express her sadness over the death of the nation's nightingale. Asha Bhosle, 88, shared a childhood photo of herself and her lovely sister, in which she looks adorable.

While missing her beloved sister, she wrote in the caption, “Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the. Didi and I.”Several members of the film fraternity and fans poured in supporting comments

Lata Mangeshkar, who was 92 years old at the time of her death, died on Sunday of multiple organ failure. After being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia, the renowned singer was hospitalised to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8th. Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan, and her husband and director Siddharth Roy Kapur were among those who attended her final rites in Shivaji Park on Sunday.

In a public funeral with full state honours, Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains were consigned to flames amid chanting of Vedic hymns and elaborate ceremonies performed by Hindu priests. The National Flag was carefully removed from Lata's body, folded ceremonially, and respectfully given over to Adinath Mangeshkar, Lata's nephew, who then passed it to the other grieving family members there.