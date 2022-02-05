Lata Mangeshkar is stable, says Asha Bhosle after visiting sister

On Saturday afternoon, singer Lata Mangeshkar health got deteriorated, she was again put back on a ventilator. However, Lata's sister Asha Bhosle confirmed that the legendary singer is stable. As per the tweet of ANI, while speaking to the media, Asha Bhosle shared the health update of legendary singer, and said, "The doctor has said she is stable now."



Check out ANI's tweet

Maharashtra | The doctor has said that she is stable now: Singer Asha Bhosle after meeting singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital pic.twitter.com/nBFx7NQ6iQ — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022



As per a report of ANI, Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar said that she is under aggressive therapy, and tolerating the procedures well. After today's health update, Asha and the whole Mangeshkar family, Asha, Usha, brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar has rushed to Brech Candy Hospital. However, now after Asha's assurance, her fans can take a sigh of relief. Other VIPs, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with wife Rashmi Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray, Madhur Bhandarkar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and others visited the hospital.

According to her doctor, the famed Indian vocalist Lata Mangeshkar's health has deteriorated once again. The Indian Nightingale has been put on a ventilator and is being monitored. Lata Mangeshkar was taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital in January after testing positive for COVID-19. ANI too confirmed the news and wrote, "Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors."

On January 27, her family issued a statement that states that the singer has been kept off the ventilator and had been given a trial of extubation. It reads as, "Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. The 92-year-old singer was diagnosed with pneumonia caused by COVID-19 on January 11. Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed "The Nightingale of India," began her successful singing career at the tender age of 13 in 1942, and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in many Indian languages.

(With inputs from ANI)