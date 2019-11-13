Lata Mangeshkar is stable and much better: Veteran singer's family shares update on her health

90-year-old Lata Mangeshkar was recently hospitalized following a complaint of breathing issues. The veteran singer, however, returned home almost immediately and was even said to be recovering. "Team of Lata Mangeshkar: Lata Mangeshkar had chest infection so she was taken to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai today. She is now back at her home and is recovering," ANI had tweeted.

Lata's family now confirmed that she is stable and in a much better condition. They however also stated that she is not home yet, and thanked one and all for giving them some privacy in the testing time.

Her family released a statement that read, "Lata di is stable and much better. Thank you very much for your prayers. We are awaiting her to be at her best so she can be home soon. Thank You for being with us and respecting our privacy."

When admitted, Lata Mangeshkar's situation was critical. "Lata Mangeshkar was admitted at 1.30 am on November 11, 2019," a source informed us, also adding that she was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit and was on ventilator support for a long time. She was admitted in Breach Candy hospital and Mumbai and The Hindu reported that she received treatment under physician and intensivist Dr. Farokh E Udwadia.