Lata Mangeshkar impressed with Ayushmann Khurrana's 'AndhaDhun', wishes him luck for future

The Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar, just watched Ayushmann Khurrana's movie 'AndhaDhun'. After seeing the movie, she took to Twitter and praised his acting. She also congratulated Ayushmann along with wishing him luck for his future projects.

The veteran singer tweeted, "@ayushmannk ji namaskar. Maine aap ki film Andhadhun aaj dekhi. Aapne bahut accha kaam kiya hai aur jo gaane aapne gaaye hain wo bhi mujhe bahut acche lage.Main aapko bahut badhaai deti hun aur aapko bhavishya mein aur yash mile aisi mangal kaamana karti hun."

Here's her tweet:

@ayushmannk ji namaskar. Maine aap ki film Andhadhun aaj dekhi. Aapne bahut accha kaam kiya hai aur jo gaane aapne gaaye hain wo bhi mujhe bahut acche lage.Main aapko bahut badhaai deti hun aur aapko bhavishya mein aur yash mile aisi mangal kaamana karti hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) February 28, 2020

'AndhaDhun' was directed by Sriram Raghavan. The movie also starred Tabu and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. Currently Ayushmann's movie 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan' has been making a buzz at the Box Office. He had also received the National Award for 'AndhaDhun'.

The movie released on October 5, 2018. It was a one-of-its-kind black comedy crime thriller. The story was about a supposedly blind piano player who gets embroiled in the murder of a former film actor. 'AndhaDhun' was inspired by 2010 release short film titled 'L'Accordeur' aka 'The Piano Tuner'.