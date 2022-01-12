Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer's niece confirms she is 'absolutely stable and alert’

Lata Mangeshkar, also known as ‘Nightingale of India’ and ‘Queen of Melody’, was recently tested positive of Covid-19 with mild symptoms. She is admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Lata’s niece Rachna Shah on Tuesday said that the singer is in stable condition now, is recovering. For the unversed, the 92-year-old playback singer, a few days ago, was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy hospital in south Mumbai.

While speaking to News 18, Rachna stated, “Didi is absolutely stable and is alert. God has been really kind. She is a fighter and a winner and that is how we have known her for so many years. I would like to thank all the fans across the nation who have kept her in the prayers. We can see when everyone prays, nothing can go wrong."

She further mentioned, “The doctors are doing a wonderful job. Dr. Pratik Samdani of Breach Candy hospital has also given a statement earlier in the day. The best doctors are on call and are attending her.” Even though she is recovering, her family is not allowed to meet her.

On the professional front, Lata Mangeshkar has won National Film Awards, BFJA Awards, Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer, Filmfare Special Awards, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. Apart from these, she was honoured with Padma Bhushan (1969), Dadasaheb Phalke Award (1989), Maharashtra Bhushan (1997), Padma Vibhushan (1999), Bharat Ratna (2001) Legion of Honour (2007). She was a member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from November 22, 1999, to November 21, 2005.

In the year 2019, she had landed her voice to a song based on PM Narendra Modi’s slogan ‘Saugandh Mujhe is Mitti Ki.’ In the music video, Lata was heard saying, “I was listening to PM Modi’s speech a few days ago. He said some lines in it which I felt was representing the feelings of every Indian. They touched me too. I recorded them. And today I offer it as my tribute to Indian soldiers and every Indian. Jai Hind…”