Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer showing 'marginal improvement', remains in 'ICU'

The ‘Nightingale of India’ and ‘Queen of Melody’, Lata Mangeshkar was tested positive for Covid-19, after which, she was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Legendary playback singer, who is kept under close observation in ICU, is showing ‘marginal improvement’ in her health. Her family has released a statement on the same. They said, “There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU under treatment of a team of doctors, headed by Dr. Pratit Samdani.”

They further mentioned, “It’s not possible to give updates daily as that is a direct intrusion in the privacy of the family. We request each one of you to be sensitive to this issue. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Lata didi’s health.”

Earlier, the family's close friend Anusha Srinivasan Iyer had stated, “Lata Didi is showing signs of improvement from before and is under treatment in the ICU from the amazing team of doctors spearheaded by Dr. Pratit Samdani. We are looking forward and praying for her speedy healing and coming back home.”

A few days back, Mangeshkar’s condition was reportedly said to be deteriorating. After this, someone circulated false news. Talking about the same, Iyer stated, “It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home.”

Before that, Lata’s niece Rachna Shah also said that the singer is in stable condition. While speaking to News 18, Rachna stated, “Didi is absolutely stable and is alert. God has been really kind. She is a fighter and a winner and that is how we have known her for so many years. I would like to thank all the fans across the nation who have kept her in the prayers. We can see when everyone prays, nothing can go wrong.”