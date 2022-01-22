Lata Mangeshkar health update: Legendary singer shows improvement, still under observation

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is showing healthy signs of improvement and her family is praying for a speedy recovery. Lata di was diagnosed with mild symptoms of Covid-19 and pneumonia. She is admitted to Breach Candy Hospital and is kept under close observation in ICU. As per the family's close friend Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, "Lata Didi is showing signs of improvement from before and is under treatment in the ICU from the amazing team of doctors spearheaded by Dr Pratit Samdani. We are looking forward and praying for her speedy healing and coming back home."

On 18 January, Mangeshkar's condition was reportedly said to be deteriorating and the spokesperson had then dubbed the news as false. While speaking with the same news agency, she said "It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home," Iyer had said.

Before that, Lata’s niece Rachna Shah also said that the singer is in stable condition. While speaking to News 18, Rachna stated, “Didi is absolutely stable and is alert. God has been really kind. She is a fighter and a winner and that is how we have known her for so many years. I would like to thank all the fans across the nation who have kept her in the prayers. We can see when everyone prays, nothing can go wrong."

On the professional front, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in different languages. The veteran singer was Indian cinema's highest honour Dadasaheb Phalke award in 1989. She has won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer thrice. She was the first recipient of the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 1959 and has won the coveted Black Lady four times.