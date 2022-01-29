Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Legendary singer off ventilator but under observation

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been put off the ventilator, but she is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the doctor treating her said on Saturday.

On January 8, the 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai. Lata Di is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. As per the reports of PTI, according to Samdani, Mangeshkar has shown signs of marginal improvement. "She has been off the ventilator for two-and-half days but continues to be under observation. She has been put off the ventilator because of marginal improvement in her health. Her health condition demands her to be in the ICU." Samdani added.

On January 27, her family issued a statement that states that the singer has been kept off the ventilator and has been given a trial of extubation. It reads as, "Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a trial of extubation (off the invasive ventilator ) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of you for your prayers and good wishes." The statement was shared on the official Twitter handle of the Bharat Ratna awardee.

In an earlier tweet on January 25, the family had requested everyone to stop spreading rumours about her health. It read, "There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi’s health. Thank you.”

The 92-year old veteran singer, nicknamed the ‘Nightingale of India’ and ‘Queen of Melody’, is one of the most respected artists in the country. Apart from the nation's highest civilian honour, Lata ji has also been awarded the highest honour in Indian cinema Dadasaheb Phalke Award, three National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer, four Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer and many more honours.

