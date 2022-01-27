Lata Mangeshkar health update: Legend shows signs of improvement, kept off ventilator

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is currently going treatment at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. The veteran artist's latest health update has been shared by the Mangeshkar family on her Twitter handle.

The recent statement issued by the family states that the singer has been kept off the ventilator and has been given a trial of extubation. It reads as, "Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a trial of extubation (off the invasive ventilator ) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of for your prayers and good wishes." The statement was shared on the official Twitter handle of the Bharat Ratna awardee.

In an earlier tweet on January 25, the family had requested everyone to stop spreading rumours about her health. It read, "There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi’s health. Thank you.”

The 92-year old veteran singer, nicknamed the ‘Nightingale of India’ and ‘Queen of Melody’, is one of the most respected artists in the country. Apart from the nation's highest civilian honour, Lata ji has also been awarded the highest honour in Indian cinema Dadasaheb Phalke Award, three National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer, four Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer and many more honours. The whole country has been sending wishes and prayers for her recovery since her admission to the hospital.