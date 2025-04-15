Gulzar, in an interview with O2india, explained how Lata Mangeshkar was recording the song, but was a little unsettled when she saw no familiar faces behind the glass. After a while, she asked, "I can’t see anyone in front of me; who am I singing for?"

The people who are familiar with a way of things often miss it when times move forward. Even legends feel that way. A story from 1998 was recently narrated by Gulzar when Dil Se was being made and its popular song Jiya Jale came to life. The legendary song saw the late Lata Mangeshkar collaborating with AR Rahman for the first time. But even though the song went on to become a superhit, the making of it wasn't that easy. Explaining the situation, Gulzar then explained, "It was her first time working with Rahman. [In his studio,] the singer won’t be visible from where he is recording. Usually, we stand right in front of the singer (in another room adjacent to the recording booth), giving instructions through gestures. Back then, unlike now, Rahman did not understand Hindi that well either."

Gulzar, in an interview with O2india, explained how Lata Mangeshkar was recording the song, but was a little unsettled when she saw no familiar faces behind the glass. After a while, she asked, "I can’t see anyone in front of me; who am I singing for? I feel very awkward because there’s absolutely no contact (with anyone). You cannot sing or even recite a poem alone."

He further added, "I explained this to Rahman and told him that I would sit on a stool in front of the door, which is visible to both of them. Thus, she managed to get some sight of me, and that’s how she completed recording the song."

Jiya Jale went on to become a super hit with Lata Mangeshkar's delightful voice, AR Rahman's legendary music, and Gulzar's intricate words.

