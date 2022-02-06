Search icon
Lata Mangeshkar death: From Bharat Ratna to Padma Vibhushan, awards and recognitions of the ‘Queen of Melody’

Take a look at the awards Lata Mangeshkar was honoured with.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 06, 2022, 10:29 AM IST

Lata Mangeshkar was a well-known and renowned playback vocalist who was born on September 29, 1929. She sang in around thirty-six Indian languages and recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. For her contributions to the music industry, she received numerous honours.

Take a look at the awards she was honoured with-

1959: Filmfare award for Best Playback Singer (Madhumati) 
1963: Filmfare award for Best Playback Singer (Bees Saal Bad) 
1966: Filmfare award for Best Playback Singer (Khandan) 
1966: Best Music Director for Sadhi Manas (Marathi) under the name 'Anandghan' 
1966: Best Playback Singer for Sadhi Mansa 
1969: Padma Bhushan 
1970: Filmfare award for Best Playback Singer( Jeene Ki raah) 
1972: National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for songs of the film Parichay.  
1974: She became the first Indian to perform at the Royal Albert Hall.  
1974: Lata Mangeshkar holds the distinction of being the most recorded artist in the history of Indian music in Guinness Record in 1974.  
1974: National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for songs of the film Kora Kagaz 
1977: Best Playback Singer for Jait Re Jait 
1989: Lata Mangeshkar was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989.  
1989: Padma Vibhushan 
1990 - Raja-Lakshmi Award by Sri Raja-Lakshmi Foundation, Chennai  
1990: National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for songs of the film Lekin. 
1993: Lifetime Achievement Award 
1994: Filmfare special award 
1996: Star screen lifetime achievement award.  
1996 - Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award  
1997: Rajiv Gandhi Award 
1997: Maharashtra Bhushan Award 
1998 - Lifetime Achievement Award by the South Indian Educational Society  
1999: Zee Cine Award for Lifetime Achievements  
1999: NTR National Award 
2000: IIFA Lifetime Achievement Award 
2001: Best Playback Singer of the Millennium (female) by Hero Honda and file magazine "Stardust"  
2001: She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. 
2001: Maharashtra Ratna( First Recipient) 
2002: Asha Bhosle Award (First Recipient)  
2004: Living Legend Award by the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry  
2004: Filmfare special award 
2007: The government of France conferred on her its highest civilian award (Officer of the Legion of Honour) in 2007. 
2008: One Time Award for Lifetime Achievement 
2009: ANR National Award  
2019: The Indian government honoured her with the Daughter of the Nation award on her 90th birthday in September 2019. 
 

Some other awards she was felicitated with:

1964-91: 15 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards 
1980: Presented key of the city of Georgetown, Guyana, South America 
1980: Honorary Citizenship of The Republic of Surinam, South America 
1985: June 9, declared as Asia Day in honour of her arrival in Toronto, Ontario, Canada 
1987: Honorary Citizenship of United States in Houston, Texas 
1998: Lifetime Achievement Award by the South Indian Educational Society 
2002: Sahyadri Navratna Award for 'Swar Ratna' of the year. 
2004: Living Legend Award by the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). 
2011: Swarbhaskar Awards by Pune Municipal Corporation (First Recipient) 

Lata Mangeshkar's death shocked everyone, from the entertainment business to the common man. She died after months of suffering in the ICU, but her memory will live on.

