Lata Mangeshkar death: From Bharat Ratna to Padma Vibhushan, awards and recognitions of the ‘Queen of Melody’

Lata Mangeshkar was a well-known and renowned playback vocalist who was born on September 29, 1929. She sang in around thirty-six Indian languages and recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. For her contributions to the music industry, she received numerous honours.

Take a look at the awards she was honoured with-

1959: Filmfare award for Best Playback Singer (Madhumati)

1963: Filmfare award for Best Playback Singer (Bees Saal Bad)

1966: Filmfare award for Best Playback Singer (Khandan)

1966: Best Music Director for Sadhi Manas (Marathi) under the name 'Anandghan'

1966: Best Playback Singer for Sadhi Mansa

1969: Padma Bhushan

1970: Filmfare award for Best Playback Singer( Jeene Ki raah)

1972: National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for songs of the film Parichay.

1974: She became the first Indian to perform at the Royal Albert Hall.

1974: Lata Mangeshkar holds the distinction of being the most recorded artist in the history of Indian music in Guinness Record in 1974.

1974: National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for songs of the film Kora Kagaz

1977: Best Playback Singer for Jait Re Jait

1989: Lata Mangeshkar was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989.

1989: Padma Vibhushan

1990 - Raja-Lakshmi Award by Sri Raja-Lakshmi Foundation, Chennai

1990: National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for songs of the film Lekin.

1993: Lifetime Achievement Award

1994: Filmfare special award

1996: Star screen lifetime achievement award.

1996 - Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award

1997: Rajiv Gandhi Award

1997: Maharashtra Bhushan Award

1998 - Lifetime Achievement Award by the South Indian Educational Society

1999: Zee Cine Award for Lifetime Achievements

1999: NTR National Award

2000: IIFA Lifetime Achievement Award

2001: Best Playback Singer of the Millennium (female) by Hero Honda and file magazine "Stardust"

2001: She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

2001: Maharashtra Ratna( First Recipient)

2002: Asha Bhosle Award (First Recipient)

2004: Living Legend Award by the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

2004: Filmfare special award

2007: The government of France conferred on her its highest civilian award (Officer of the Legion of Honour) in 2007.

2008: One Time Award for Lifetime Achievement

2009: ANR National Award

2019: The Indian government honoured her with the Daughter of the Nation award on her 90th birthday in September 2019.



Some other awards she was felicitated with:

1964-91: 15 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards

1980: Presented key of the city of Georgetown, Guyana, South America

1980: Honorary Citizenship of The Republic of Surinam, South America

1985: June 9, declared as Asia Day in honour of her arrival in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

1987: Honorary Citizenship of United States in Houston, Texas

2002: Sahyadri Navratna Award for 'Swar Ratna' of the year.

2011: Swarbhaskar Awards by Pune Municipal Corporation (First Recipient)

Lata Mangeshkar's death shocked everyone, from the entertainment business to the common man. She died after months of suffering in the ICU, but her memory will live on.