Lata Mangeshkar death: Did you know the legendary singer was once rejected for her voice?

Lata Mangeshkar, one of the most loved and respected playback singers of India, passed away on Sunday morning (February 6) in Mumbai. She was undergoing treatment as she was admitted to the ICU in January after she was diagnosed with Covid-19. The 'Bharat Ratna' awardee won millions of hearts with her beautiful voice. Her fans named her the ‘Nightingale of India’, ‘Queen of Melody’. But what if we tell you that she was rejected for her voice? Yes! She was.

Lata Mangeshkar, who was honoured with Padma Bhushan (1969), Dadasaheb Phalke Award (1989), Maharashtra Bhushan (1997), Padma Vibhushan (1999), Bharat Ratna (2001) Legion of Honour (2007), was rejected for her ‘thin voice’ by a producer named Sashadhar Mukherjee.

When Lata’s mentor Gulam Haider introduced her to Mukherjee, he dismissed Lata’s voice as it was “too thin”. After hearing this, Haider got annoyed and said, her voice will make producers and directors “fall at Lata's feet” and “beg her” to sing in their movies. After this incident, Lata was given her first major break with the song ‘Dil Mera Toda, Mujhe Kahin Ka Na Chhora’ by Haider in 1948. It became a super hit song.

In 2013, Lata had said, “Ghulam Haider is truly my Godfather. He was the first music director who showed complete faith in my talent.”

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar was named Hema at the time of her birth. However, her father changed her name later. Her song ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’, which was dedicated to the soldiers who lost their lives in the 1962 war, had made Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru emotional in 1963.

Lata started her career as an actor after her father’s death in 1942. Her friend Vinayak Damodar Karnataki had helped her in getting a job in Hindi and Marathi films. However, she could not adjust there and became a singer. In her book, Lata Mangeshkar revealed that she was once asked to sing a song in front of Noor Jehan. She mentioned, “She told me to practice and said I will be a very good singer someday.”