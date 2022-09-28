Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: Fans pay heartfelt tribute to legendary singer

File photo

Lata Mangeshkar, who was 92 years old at the time of her death, died due to multiple organ failures. After being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia, the renowned singer was hospitalized at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8th.

The late singer's birth anniversary is today, and heartfelt tributes to her from fans around the globe have been flooding in.

Check out tweets here:

Remembering the great melody of India the honourable Bharat Ratna,nightangle of india late Lata Mangeshkar ji on her birthday..you remain in every heart of the people in this country.. pic.twitter.com/DaoCTfJ7OY — Ashwani Nand (@AshwaniNand9) September 28, 2022

Happy birthday @mangeshkarlata

Ji

She is not a singer, she is more than that.

You are missed by everyone.

We'll always love you. #LataMangeshkar ji#Latamangeshkarbirthday #LataMangeshkar #latadidi pic.twitter.com/JMAf2jnC68 — Akki Baba (@AkkiBab81803689) September 28, 2022

#LataMangeshkar happy birthday dear mem ji god bless you pic.twitter.com/Gqk2ZmQLbs September 28, 2022

For the unversed, a public funeral with full state honours, Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains were consigned to flames amid chanting of Vedic hymns and elaborate ceremonies performed by Hindu priests. The National Flag was carefully removed from Lata's body, folded ceremonially, and respectfully given over to Adinath Mangeshkar, Lata's nephew, who then passed it to the other grieving family members there.

Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice. Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

READ: ‘Bachpan ke bhi kya din the’: Asha Bhosle shares emotional post after Lata Mangeshkar’s death

In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour.

She`s also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours she received during the span of her career. Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon, Babul Pyare, Lag Ja Gale Se Phir among others are some of her iconic songs. Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.