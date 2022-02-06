Lata Manageskar death: Legendary singer laid to rest with state honours - See pics

Lata Mangeshkar death: Lata Mangeskar, the legendary vocalist, died today at 8:12 a.m. after spending several days in the hospital. She was laid to rest with state honours today. Lata Mangeshkar's death has shocked the industry. PM Modi, actor Shah Rukh Khan, and others were present at the last rites.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends state funeral of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar https://t.co/6nEuiFXXXo — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Maharashtra | Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains reach Shivaji Park in Mumbai for last rites pic.twitter.com/6YVNsoSHiJ — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Lata was born on September 28, 1929, to classical singer and theatre artist Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath - are all accomplished singers and musicians. Deenanath ran a theatre company that produced musical plays where Lata started acting by the age of five.

Lata recorded her last song in the year 2019, she had landed her voice to a song based on PM Narendra Modi’s slogan ‘Saugandh Mujhe is Mitti Ki.’ In the music video, Lata was heard saying, “I was listening to PM Modi’s speech a few days ago. He said some lines in it which I felt was representing the feelings of every Indian. They touched me too. I recorded them. And today I offer it as my tribute to Indian soldiers and every Indian. Jai Hind..”

She was also nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha in 1999. Her term ended in 2006, though she was criticized for not attending the sessions. She had then cited her ill-health for her absence from the Parliament. Lata didi did not take a single penny or a salary or a house in Delhi for her services as an MP.