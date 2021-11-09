Lara Dutta’s fake dating profile goes viral, actress responds

Tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi’s wife Lara Dutta took to Instagram and clarified rumours of having an account on a dating app.

Bollywood actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi took to Instagram and clarified rumours of having an account on a dating app after her fake profile went viral on social media. The actress went live and revealed that she ‘has been going nuts, trying to answer people one by one and tell them what the truth really is.’

Tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi’s wife Lara Dutta was in the middle of controversies after her fake dating profile surfaced online. Talking about the same, Lara posted a video on Instagram in which she can be heard saying, “Hey guys, Good morning. Since yesterday, my feed has been absolutely flooded with some memes and some messages that… I don’t know…they have been telling me that I have a profile on some kind of a dating app.”She further added, “So, it's been absolutely crazy, I have been going nuts since yesterday, trying to answer people one by one and tell them what the truth really is. So, I thought it is better to just go online and clarify it with you right here, right now that I am not on any dating app, have never been, and am not on any right now either.”

"Not that I have anything against dating apps, I think it is an absolutely fantastic way for people to actually connect and meet each other, I am sure. So, I have no issues with dating apps but I am personally not on a dating app at the moment guys. So, for all the memes doing the rounds out there, am very amused to see most of them but there's not much truth in there. So, wanted to get online this morning and just let you know, I do very few Insta lives so it's really fun to connect with you all thank you, who are here today. But if you do hear this, please know that all the memes that are doing the rounds that am on some dating app, am not on any dating app guys," Lara addedThe actress also created suspense about something 'exciting'. She stated, “but that said I do have some really exciting news that I wanna share with you. And I thought well, today is as good as I need but ‘thoda saa intazaar krna pdega’ just a little bit of wait. Because I wanna share something with you that is really really super, really exciting, I am very excited about it. I am gonna let you know about it a little later today.”

Later, the actress revealed the secret via a post. Check here:

For the unversed, Lara got married to Mahesh Bhupathi in the year 2011. The couple became parents to their daughter Saira in the year 2012. The actress was last seen in the movie ‘BellBottom’ with Akshay Kumar. She portrayed India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie.