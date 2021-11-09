Lara Dutta’s fake dating profile goes viral, actress responds

Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Lara Dutta’s fake dating profile goes viral, actress responds

Tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi’s wife Lara Dutta took to Instagram and clarified rumours of having an account on a dating app.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 02:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi took to Instagram and clarified rumours of having an account on a dating app after her fake profile went viral on social media. The actress went live and revealed that she ‘has been going nuts, trying to answer people one by one and tell them what the truth really is.’

Tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi’s wife Lara Dutta was in the middle of controversies after her fake dating profile surfaced online. Talking about the same, Lara posted a video on Instagram in which she can be heard saying, “Hey guys, Good morning. Since yesterday, my feed has been absolutely flooded with some memes and some messages that… I don’t know…they have been telling me that I have a profile on some kind of a dating app.”She further added, “So, it's been absolutely crazy, I have been going nuts since yesterday, trying to answer people one by one and tell them what the truth really is. So, I thought it is better to just go online and clarify it with you right here, right now that I am not on any dating app, have never been, and am not on any right now either.”

"Not that I have anything against dating apps, I think it is an absolutely fantastic way for people to actually connect and meet each other, I am sure. So, I have no issues with dating apps but I am personally not on a dating app at the moment guys. So, for all the memes doing the rounds out there, am very amused to see most of them but there's not much truth in there. So, wanted to get online this morning and just let you know, I do very few Insta lives so it's really fun to connect with you all thank you, who are here today. But if you do hear this, please know that all the memes that are doing the rounds that am on some dating app, am not on any dating app guys," Lara addedThe actress also created suspense about something 'exciting'. She stated, “but that said I do have some really exciting news that I wanna share with you. And I thought well, today is as good as I need but ‘thoda saa intazaar krna pdega’ just a little bit of wait. Because I wanna share something with you that is really really super, really exciting, I am very excited about it. I am gonna let you know about it a little later today.”

Later, the actress revealed the secret via a post. Check here:

For the unversed, Lara got married to Mahesh Bhupathi in the year 2011. The couple became parents to their daughter Saira in the year 2012. The actress was last seen in the movie ‘BellBottom’ with Akshay Kumar. She portrayed India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Know real reason why Nayanthara did not promote her Bollywood debut Jawan, was absent from film's success meet

India’s tit for tat move: MEA expels Canadian diplomat after Trudeau’s allegations on Nijjar’s death

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Try these delicious homemade modak recipes for Vinayaka Chaturthi

Vinayakan rubbishes reports of him receiving only Rs 35 lakh for Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer: 'I hope the producer...'

Jawan director Atlee reveals he learnt writing from this National Award-winning director

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE