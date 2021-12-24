Lara Dutta wants to know what Shah Rukh Khan whispered on ‘Don 2’ sets that made her blush

A fan posted behind-the-scenes footage of Lara Dutta blushing when Shah Rukh Khan mentioned something to her as 'Don 2' celebrates its tenth anniversary.

Lara retweeted the video and praised Shah Rukh for being a charming co-star. “Damn!!! @iamsrk even I want to know what you were saying to me here!!! How is a girl to resist that charm?!” she wrote.

Damn!!! . @iamsrk even I want to know what you were saying to me here!!! How is a girl to resist that charm?! https://t.co/1Q181yfocK — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) December 23, 2021

Farhan Akhtar directed 'Don 2', which was a follow-up to his 2006 action thriller 'Don', which was a remake of the 1978 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer of the same name. Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, Kunal Kapoor, Om Puri, and others appeared in 'Don 2'.

On the tenth anniversary of 'Don 2', Farhan posted a video from the film's opening sequence, which features Shah Rukh, and wrote on Instagram, “10 years since Don cruised back onto screen and gave bad guys a lesson in how to be the baddest of them all. @iamsrk only YOU could bring this level of cool to him.”

“Absolutely loved making this film and this opening sequence in particular, which would set the tone for what’s to follow,” he added.

In his post, he acknowledged the actors, crew, action team, production, and post-production teams, as well as the late Om Puri.