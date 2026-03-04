FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Veteran actor Vijay Crishna, who played Shah Rukh Khan's father in Devdas, passes away at 81

Nepal Election 2026: Post Gen-Z uprising, referendum on corruption, monarchy and political stability

Nitish Kumar to quit as Bihar CM? Speculation rife as key JD(U) meeting underway

Lara Dutta shares she is stranded in Dubai with her daughter amid US-Israel-Iran war: 'No one deserves to live in fear'

India’s 7-year wait set to end? New Zealand sends special proposal to BCCI amid Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli hype

Iran allows only Chinese vessels through Strait of Hormuz, other ships face attack risk

Pakistan drop Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman; name six new faces in Shaheen Afridi-led ODI squad vs Bangladesh

US-Iran War: Imminent oil Shock 2.0 may increase India's inflation, fiscal deficit and depreciation of rupee

After housing board notice, CSK legend MS Dhoni fined again for THIS reason before IPL 2026

Sacred Games actress Rajshri Deshpande reveals she underwent surgery after breast cancer diagnosis: 'Ready to take on the world'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Veteran actor Vijay Crishna, who played Shah Rukh Khan's father in Devdas, passes away at 81

Veteran actor Vijay Crishna, who played SRK's father in Devdas, dies at 81

Nepal Election 2026: Post Gen-Z uprising, referendum on corruption, monarchy and political stability

Nepal Election 2026: Post Gen-Z uprising, referendum on corruption, stability??

India’s 7-year wait set to end? New Zealand sends special proposal to BCCI amid Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli hype

India’s 7-year wait set to end? New Zealand sends special proposal to BCCI amid

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader? Look at his family, net worth, business and more

Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader?

Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with Indian cricketer, know about her educational qualification, net worth and more

Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with cricketer

Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Atlee, Nani, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati attend grand celebration

Celebrities at Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Lara Dutta shares she is stranded in Dubai with her daughter amid US-Israel-Iran war: 'No one deserves to live in fear'

Calling her last few days in Dubai as "stressful", Lara Dutta said, "Lots of fighter jets flying overhead, lots of loud booms. Though we live in a villa and in a very safe neighborhood, the windows shake, the house, the doors rattle, and it's unnerving."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 04, 2026, 06:38 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Lara Dutta shares she is stranded in Dubai with her daughter amid US-Israel-Iran war: 'No one deserves to live in fear'
Lara Dutta stuck in Dubai
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Lara Dutta has revealed that she is stuck in Dubai with her daughter Saira amid the ongoing unrest in the Middle East region. However, her husband, Mahesh Bhupati, is not with them, as he is away for work. The former Miss Universr shared that as she was shooting, she suddenly heard explosions and missiles being intercepted. Terming the last few days as "stressful", she said in the video she uploaded on her Instagram, "Lots of fighter jets flying overhead, lots of loud booms. Though we live in a villa and in a very safe neighborhood, the windows shake, the house, the doors rattle, and it's unnerving. But I haven't felt unsafe for not even once." 

Praising the UAE government, Lara went on to add, "And I just want to say that the UAE government has done an incredible job, I think for every single person, I can say this, I won't say it for anybody else, we felt really looked after. We felt wanted, we felt protected, regardless of our nationality or where we're from. We feel like we count, we matter. And the UAE government, as a resident, as somebody living in this city, is making sure that they do everything in their power to protect us and keep us safe. And I am amazed, my gardener's been showing up every day, mowing my lawn, watching the plants. Delivery riders are working."

Dutta added that they are looking at flights back to India, but there are not too many. Keeping a positive outlook, the Partner actress continued, "We'll figure it out. But yeah, I just wanted to say that we were there. I was in India, obviously, when India and Pakistan went to war, and we saw how well our country protected us there. And it's the same here. No one, no one, no civilian deserves to live in fear or to be caught up." Lara concluded the clip, hoping that, in the end, common sense and better judgment would prevail.

READ | Sacred Games actress Rajshri Deshpande reveals she underwent surgery after breast cancer diagnosis: 'Ready to take on the world'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Veteran actor Vijay Crishna, who played Shah Rukh Khan's father in Devdas, passes away at 81
Veteran actor Vijay Crishna, who played SRK's father in Devdas, dies at 81
Nepal Election 2026: Post Gen-Z uprising, referendum on corruption, monarchy and political stability
Nepal Election 2026: Post Gen-Z uprising, referendum on corruption, stability??
Nitish Kumar to quit as Bihar CM? Speculation rife as key JD(U) meeting underway
Nitish to quit as Bihar CM? Reports say he may go to Rajya Sabha
Lara Dutta shares she is stranded in Dubai with her daughter amid US-Israel-Iran war: 'No one deserves to live in fear'
Lara Dutta shares she is stuck in Dubai with daughter amid US-Israel-Iran war
India’s 7-year wait set to end? New Zealand sends special proposal to BCCI amid Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli hype
India’s 7-year wait set to end? New Zealand sends special proposal to BCCI amid
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader? Look at his family, net worth, business and more
Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader?
Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with Indian cricketer, know about her educational qualification, net worth and more
Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with cricketer
Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Atlee, Nani, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati attend grand celebration
Celebrities at Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash
Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow with modern interiors, lush green garden and more | See pics
Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow | See Pics
Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup amid ICC review: A look at his family, luxurious property, net worth
Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup: A look at his family, property, net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement