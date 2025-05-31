Lara Dutta, along with her husband, Mahesh Bhupathi, attended the final journey of retired Wing Commander LK Dutta.

Actress Lara Dutta suffered a grave loss; her father, retired Wing Commander LK Dutta, passed away on Saturday, May 31. He was 84. Though the family didn't issue a statement, the Andaaz actress was seen attending her father's funeral with her husband, former tennis champion Mahesh Bhupathi. The reason for the demise is not yet revealed.

In the video uploaded by Viral Bhayani, Lara is seen walking toward the crematorium, followed by Mahesh. Dressed in all-white, Lara was accompanied by of her family members and close friends. At LK Dutta's final rites, even the Indian Air Force paid their tribute to Dutta. A few Air Force personnel were seen walking out of the crematorium.

Recently, Lara Dutta took to Instagram and shared a series of photos from a family function on the occasion of her father's birthday. The occasion also coincided with the day she won Miss Universe 25 years ago.

The No Entry actress captioned the post, "Yesterday was a day of roller coaster emotions….. the 12th of May…….. a significant day in my life! Not just my dad's birthday, but also the day I won Miss Universe 25 years ago!. Time certainly flies!!!” She continued, "Marked the day yesterday with a puja to celebrate my father’s life…… knowing full well how fleeting and fragile life is, it’s important to acknowledge and be grateful for the gifts the universe bestows upon us. Thank you for the love and for your companionship over the last 25 years!"

On the work front, Lara will soon be seen in Welcome 3: Welcome To The Jungle. In the film, she will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, Aftab Shivdasani, and Suniel Shetty among the studded cast. The film is expected to release by this year-end.