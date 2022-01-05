Lara Dutta REACTS to trolls targeting actresses working in their 40s

The 43-year-old Bollywood actress Lara Dutta in her recent interview opened up about how the Indian film industry is not kind to actresses who are of her age. The actress has talked about working in the 40s and said ‘age has liberated me’.

Lara Dutta, who is all set for her third OTT release ‘Kaun Banegi Shikarwati, made her OTT debut with ‘Hundred’. She will be seen portraying Rajkumari Devyani in ‘Kaun Banegi Shikarwati’. While speaking to Firstpost, the actress said, “Honestly, as an actor, I feel age has liberated me. It’s finally cut me free from people’s expectations of wanting me to fill in the glamorous roles because I am the former Miss Universe. I feel coming in my 40s is the best time for me as an actor. Now, people are looking at my capabilities and talent. The kind of roles I am playing has depth. However, I’ll admit that the industry is not kind to you and it doesn’t allow women to age gracefully.”

She then talked about how people troll female actors who are older but still working. She stated, “You have credible actors like Kajol, Madhuri (Dixit), Rani (Mukerji), and in that matter, even me, yet when they come on screen, people pass comments like ‘ab buddhi lagne lagi hai (Now she has started looking old)’ or ‘yaar ab moti ho gai hai (She is fat now),’ and at the end of the day, you can’t help it. Like everyone else, even we are ageing. I feel even the audience does not allow the liberty for actors to age gracefully, but I genuinely believe that actors who have come before us are rewriting roles for us. Look at Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, they just inspire us. They are doing incredible work.”

On the work front, Lara will be seen in ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’ alongside Naseeruddin Shah. The series be released on January 7 on Zee5.