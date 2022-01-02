Lara Dutta reacts to Harnaaz Sandhu imitating a cat at Miss Universe 2021

Former Miss Universe Lara Dutta has expressed her views on Miss Universe 2021 host, Steve Harvey, for asking Harnaaz Sandhu to mimic an animal on the stage. Harnaaz Sandhu, who represented India and won the pageant, impersonated cat at the event.

However, this didn’t go well with the viewers who started criticising the host for asking Harnaaz to ‘meow’ like a cat. Bollywood actress Lara has recently talked about the same. She stated that every contestant has to fill 15-page long questionnaire before entering the pageant, it includes questions related to hobbies. She then recalled her time, the actress was asked to perform a few Bharatnatyam and Kathak steps. However, she was wearing a gown, therefore, she couldn’t do it. But she showed them a few mudras with her hands.

Lara said these questions are asked in order to know how contestants would react to fun questions. While speaking to Pinkvilla, she stated, “It's a bit to see the lighter side of your personality. Every question does not have to be about saving the world or being Mother Teresa or ending world hunger. So, in Harnaaz's form, one of the things she had written is that she used to enjoy mimicking animal sounds which is why that's what they picked up. That's why Steve Harvey asked her that question. So the question came from what she had written in the form. The idea of it was not to put her down or ask India a bizarre question. It's just to see how you would perform when something like that is thrown at you and life is going to put you in so many situations along the way."

Lara also added, “So, it's about understanding how you would react if something and I think Harnaaz handled it very well she was very nonchalant about it. She didn't give it any gehra (deep) thought that ‘Oh my god now I have to mimic a cat’, she just went with it and had fun. I think that's the most important thing is a lot of time you shouldn't take yourself too seriously. Being Miss Universe or being Miss World is not about wearing the crown and having the perfect wave. It's about being yourself, being the young wonderful girl that Harnaaz is. She's very genuine, she's a little goofy, she's real she's comfortable about who she is and how she is. I think that's very refreshing to have.”

Earlier, in an interview with India Today, Harnaaz had said “If you think beauty pageants are all about perfections, then I am sorry to say, it is not like that. I am happy that Steve, such a spontaneous and wonderful personality (one of my favourite personalities as well) asked me such a question that I could be myself on the stage and I got to showcase one of my big talents.”